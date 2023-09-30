NASCAR Crew Member Lucky To Be Alive After Getting Rocked By Out Of Control Truck During Race

Videos by OutKick

A NASCAR Truck Series crew member is counting his blessings after being hit by an out of control vehicle during Saturday’s event at Talladega.

Charles Plank barely even flinched after getting absolutely rocked by Zane Smith’s No. 38 truck as it came in too hot, causing the back tires to skid out and straight into him. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was being broadcasted on FS1 and you can hear the announcers just absolutely besides themselves that Plank was okay.

Zane Smith sends a crew member flying during a spin on pit road. He jumps right back up and walks it off.



These guys are just built different. Wow. pic.twitter.com/ysIiv8bZAj — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 30, 2023

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES IS TALLADEGA

The footage shows Smith’s truck fishtailing and heading straight into Plank who was getting ready to change the tires during the pit stop. Luckily Plank was able to react in a split of a second and brace himself while also hopping on top of the vehicle. There was some damage to the truck but if that’s the worst of what could have been a very dangerous situation.

“I thought I could clear it, but I didn’t but it looks like I almost did jumping over. I’m glad I made it on the [hood] of the car rather than getting underneath it, but we’re ready, we’re ready for the next stop” Plank told a FOX reporter. When asked how he was, Plank said he was fine and good to go.

"I thought I could clear it."- Charles Plank is an absolute legend. https://t.co/q8Te2m6huX pic.twitter.com/Rtu4gGlU63 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 30, 2023

Just a few weeks ago I was covering a NASCAR event in Nashville and was on pit row and it’s hard to explain just how big and how fast these cars are coming in – even when slowing down.

Despite the damage to the car, Zane Smith is continued with the race which is also part of the playoff series.

Meanwhile some words of advice for Charles. You are going to be so incredibly sore tomorrow once the adrenaline from the race dies down. Hopefully Zane comes thru with a big ol’ bottle of alcohol for ya!