Come For The NASCAR Race At Daytona, See Elon Musk Launch A Satellite Into Space From The Grandstands

The race at Daytona tonight already had enough fireworks on the track before a rocket was sent into the night sky. This was the case on Saturday night at the SuperSpeedway in Florida, with Elon Musk also launching the Falcon-9 in the process.

I don’t suspect many fans that were seated in the stands expected to see a Starlink satellite being launched into space while cars were traveling 190mph down the backstretch. But, this is exactly what happened during the Coke Zero 400 tonight.

Fans were already getting enough action on the track, with tonight being a crucial race for the upcoming playoffs. A number of drivers needed a win tonight to clinch the final playoff spot, including fan-favorite Bubba Wallace.

Right around the time a massive wreck took place on the track, Elon Musk held the final countdown to launch his Starlink satellite into the sky.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch takes place as the NASCAR Cup Series field races down the backstretch pic.twitter.com/Q5kxuQVT3x — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) August 27, 2023

As you can tell by this view from Matt Weaver in the media press box at Daytona, most fans in the stands had an incredible view of the launch. Pretty cool deal, come for a race and also get a satellite launch in the process.

Ryan Blaney ‘OK’ After Brutal Crash At Daytona

After Ty Gibbs was caught getting a little loose in the turn, he got into the back of Ryan Blaney, who took a vicious hit in the process.

Blaney has been involved in numerous accidents during his time in the sport, but he had to take a few minutes to collect himself after this one. The crash collected numerous cars looking to finish the regular season with a win.

Thank goodness Ryan walked away from this one, but the night ended early for a bunch of drivers.

In regards to Elon Musk, he should’ve had some type of sponsored event with NASCAR. Come for the race, see the ‘X’ owner launch another one of his satellites into space.

We even had cars blocking each other on the track, though I don’t know if Elon would’ve enjoyed that part as much.