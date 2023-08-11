Elon Musk Reveals Details Of Mark Zuckerberg Fight Agreement

Videos by OutKick

It appears a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is officially happening.

There’s been chatter for months about the two tech titans stepping into the ring or octagon to battle, and Musk appeared to crush any remaining doubt about whether or not it would with a Friday morning tweet.

The Twitter (or X if you prefer) owner announced that the fight will be managed by their foundations, live streamed on both Meta and X and will happen at an “epic location” in Italy agreed to by the Italian Prime Minister and Italian Minister of Culture.

Does that mean it will happen at the Colosseum? That remains unclear, but it definitely can’t be ruled out.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are preparing for battle.

If this fight happens as it appears it will, then it will go down as possibly the greatest event in combat sports history.

It’s hard to imagine a situation where this fight doesn’t put up numbers that beat the Super Bowl. Hundreds of millions of people will likely tune in.

It will almost certainly be the most-watched fighting event in history if it’s streaming for free on Meta and Twitter/X. Why wouldn’t you watch?

Will the Mark Zuckerberg/Elon Musk fight be the most-watched in history? (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest question is who will win. Elon Musk is significantly bigger than Mark Zuckerberg, but the Meta founder has serious fighting training and competes.

As anyone who knows anything about MMA can tell you, a size advantage doesn’t mean anything if you don’t know what you’re doing.

A smaller fighter will crush an untrained bigger person with ease. I worry that’s the likely outcome here. Unless Musk really starts training, it’s hard to see Zuckerberg not walking out with a win.

Elon Musk reveals details of fight against Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

However, everyone has a puncher’s chance and this will be an epic event. Are you not entertained? 2023 is truly a content machine.