NASCAR Driver Cody Ware Arrested Monday On Felony Assault Charge

NASCAR driver Cody Ware has been arrested and charged with Felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault of a female. According to the Iredell Country Sheriff’s office, his bond has been set at $3,000.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest are not public as of Monday afternoon. Cody Ware did not compete in the NASCAR Bristol dirt race Sunday, with Matt Crafton taking his place in the No.51 car. Cody’s father, Rick Ware, owns the racing team and said his son would not be competing because he was “focusing on a personal matter.”

Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford, (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR announced Monday that Ware has been indefinitely suspended from the series, but did not provide further comment. Since 2017 Cody Ware has made 97 Cup starts, with his best finish coming at Daytona in 2022. Matt Crafton, who filled in for Ware on Sunday, finished 34th after having engine issues.

Ware was booked Monday morning at the Iredell County Detention Facility in Statesville, N.C, where he still remains.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Cody Ware. Iredell County online jail records show Cody Shane Ware, age 27, taken into custody today on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation-inflict serious injury. pic.twitter.com/L9nUe6bMyr — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 10, 2023

According to multiple reports, Ware has commented in the past about his struggles with depression and anxiety. It is not known what led to this incident.

