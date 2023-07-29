WATCH: NASCAR Driver Chandler Smith Loses Brakes, Crashes Into Wall To Slow His Car Down

Videos by OutKick

Few things in sports have to be scarier than losing brakes while behind the wheel of a racecar, and that’s exactly what one NASCAR Xfinity Series driver dealt with on Saturday.

While the Cup Series is doing some short-track racing at Richmond, the Xfinity folks were in Wisconsin for some road course fun at Road America.

Chandler Smith is the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. During Saturday’s Road America 180 he was cruising down a straight when something flew off of his car.

The NBC broadcast team believed it was a brake rotor. That seems like it could have been the case. It was soon abundantly clear that Smith couldn’t get the car slowed down.

With the brake pedal seemingly out of commission, Smith did pretty much the only thing you can do. He steered the car into the wall to get it to stop as he approached the corner.

Chandler Smith lost his brakes and had to use the wall to slow the car going down the straight.



That is just absolutely terrifying.

Fortunately, Smith came out of the incident unscathed. After he had been checked out and released, he told a reporter that the brakes failed on him without any kind of warning.

Jeez, can you imagine that feeling? Stomping on the brake pedal only for nothing to happen while you’re on one of the fastest parts of the track?

No, thank you.

Meanwhile, the race was ultimately won by Sam Mayer, marking his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

