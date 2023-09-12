NASCAR Announces Noah Gragson Has Been Reinstated

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR officials have officially reinstated driver Noah Gragson.

This means that Gragson — who was suspended Aug. 5 — is eligible to return to competition.

The 25-year-old was suspended for liking an insensitive social media post about the death of George Floyd.

“Noah Gragson has completed diversity and inclusion training with our partners at RISE,” a NASCAR spokesperson said. RISE stands for Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, which is an organization that promotes diversity and equality through sports.

NASCAR has reinstated Noah Gragson. Any NASCAR plans TBD. He will compete in the ASA race this weekend at Toledo. Gragson statement: pic.twitter.com/MGCIykPamZ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 12, 2023

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me,” Gragson said in a statement, per Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry. I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible.”

While serving his suspension, Gragson asked to be released from his contract with Legacy Motor Club. Gragson was behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet until his suspension. However, his first full-time season in the Cup Series was something of a disappointment for both parties.

With Gragson looking for a ride somewhere, Legacy Motor Club has already inked John-Hunter Nemechek who currently drives for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.

