Final ‘Napoleon’ Trailer Promises Bloodshed And Carnage

The final trailer for “Napoleon” dropped Monday, and the film looks like it’s going to be electric.

The Apple TV+ film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous French strongman, and all signs point to the movie from Ridley Scott being a huge hit when it premieres November 22.

Well, if the final trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, then fans are going to be in for an absolutely wild and violent time as we watch Phoenix portray the famed dictator.

The final trailer paints a violent picture of things to come.

“Napoleon” with Joaquin Phoenix looks like it’s going to be incredible.

I’m pretty sure it’s borderline impossible to not be fired up for this movie if you’re a fan of history and great cinema.

Napoleon is one of the most famous men in world history. He dominated France and infamously taught the world why attempting to invade Russia and getting bogged down is a recipe for disaster. That’s a lesson Hitler and the Germans ignored, and we all know how that ended.

“Napoleon” premieres November 22. The final trailer paints a violent picture of things to come. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Now, the man responsible for “Black Hawk Down” and several other major movies is bringing the story of Napoleon to the big screen.

If it’s even 10% as solid as “Black Hawk Down,” then it will absolutely be worth watching. Everyone I know who has actually fought in heavy combat, including guys in the Battle of Mogadishu, say it’s the most realistic war movie ever made.

Scott will hopefully bring that same kind of energy and intensity with “Napoleon.” It definitely appears like that will be the case. We’ll find out in just a couple days. It certainly looks like Ridley Scott has, once again, hit a home run. You simply love to see it.