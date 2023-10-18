New Trailer For ‘Napoleon’ With Joaquin Phoenix Promises Bloodshed

Videos by OutKick

A new trailer for “Napoleon” with Joaquin Phoenix hit the web Wednesday, and it looks like the movie will be awesome.

Phoenix will play the French strongman leader in the film from Ridley Scott, and expectations are through the roof.

Ridley Scott is known for being incredibly ambitious with his productions, and he’s now, once again, teamed with one of the biggest names in Hollywood to showcase the rise and fall of the French dictator. The two previously worked together on “Gladiator.”

Joaquin Phoenix stars in “Napoleon” from Ridley Scott. (Credit: Apple TV+)

One awesome preview for the film was previously released over the summer. Now, a second has arrived, and it’s glorious.

Give it a watch below. It looks incredible.

“Napoleon” with Joaquin Phoenix looks like it’s going to be great.

I’m not going to break down the history of Napoleon Bonaparte here, but there’s plenty to read about when it comes to his rise to power, the French Revolution, the Napoleonic Wars and his downfall.

Napoleon is one of the most important men in the past 250 years of human history. He tried to dominate Europe, and ended up disgraced when it was all said and done.

That’s about as much as I’ll say here in order to avoid spoiling the movie for anyone unfamiliar with history.

The movie looks incredible, seriously, how awesome is the trailer? There’s zero chance this movie is anything less than outstanding.

After all, Ridley Scott is the genius behind “Black Hawk Down,” which might be the greatest war movie ever made. The action scenes in “Black Hawk Down” are legendary. It now looks like he’ll try to recreate that magic in “Napoleon.”

You can catch “Napoleon” in theaters Nov. 22. Something tells me the Apple TV+ film is going to crush when it comes to the reception from fans. Let me know your thoughts on the new trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing your breakdowns!