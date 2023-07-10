Chilling ‘Napoleon’ Trailer Showcases Joaquin Phoenix As French Leader

Videos by OutKick

The first trailer for “Napoleon” with Joaquin Phoenix is here, and it’s absolutely epic.

Fans have been waiting for months and months to get a look at the film from Ridley Scott about the infamous French leader. After all, Phoenix teaming up with Ridley Scott – the man responsible for “Black Hawk Down” – is bound to be great.

First trailer for “Napoleon” released. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Apple describes the highly-anticipated film as follows:

“Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

Fans are in for an absolutely epic ride if the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come. Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely epic.

“Napoleon” looks like an awesome movie.

Does this movie look like it’s going to be lit or does it look like it’s going to be lit? The answer is yes. Napoleon tried to march across Europe before learning a lesson many others have learned:

Don’t invade Russia when it’s cold.

As you can see in the end of the trailer, it looks like France’s failed campaign in Russia is going to be a focal point of the film.

Napoleon is viewed by many as one of the greatest military leaders to ever live. Ridley Scott is absolutely the right man to tell his story.

When it comes to action films and plots involving a ton of chaos, very few people are in the same category as Scott.

He’s made “Black Hawk Down,” “Gladiator,” “Body of Lies,” “Kingdom of Heaven” and many other great movies.

Now, he’ll take a stab at the French leader with Joaquin Phoenix leading the way.

First trailer for “Napoleon” with Joaquin Phoenix drops. The film premieres November 22. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can catch “Napoleon” in theaters starting November 22. It definitely looks like it might be one of the best films of the year.