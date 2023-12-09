Congress Content Queen Nancy Mace Apparently Loves Talking About Sex With Her Staffers

Videos by OutKick

Nancy Mace allegedly is a big fan of talking about getting down and dirty.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina is one of the most entertaining people in the government. Whether it’s cracking sex jokes, investigating UFOs or wearing a scarlet letter “A” after bringing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy down, she knows how to move the needle.

The woman is an absolute content machine.

Nancy Mace at Tim Scott's prayer breakfast:



"I woke up this morning at 7, Patrick my fiancé tried to pull me by my waist in bed and I was like 'no baby we don't have time for that this morning' I gotta get to the prayer breakfast… He can wait. I'll see him later tonight." pic.twitter.com/LzAJ5M84P1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2023

Unfortunately, it appears she’s run into some issues in her personal and professional life that are now being aired out for the world.

Mace and her fiance Patrick Bryant split after he was allegedly found on a dating app, according to the Daily Mail. Bryant denies he was on the app for anything other than to delete it. Spin zone 101. Control the story before the story controls you. Michael Scott would be proud.

Nancy Mace accused of talking about sex with staffers.

However, the real detail that has people buzzing is Mace allegedly has one very popular topic she likes talking about with her staff.

Sex. Nancy Mace is *ALLEGEDLY* a big fan of talking about sex with her staffers. The news comes amid multiple staffers departing the office.

The Daily Mail reported the following on the claim:

While dating Bryant, Mace often openly discussed her sex life in the office, including in front of male junior staffers, according to three sources who recalled such comments in graphic detail to DailyMail.com. ‘She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,’ one former senior staffer said. If one of her staff members were to officially complain about her conduct, she could be subjected to an ethics investigation.

What “South Park” came to all your minds when you read this claim? The answer is the legendary “nice” clip. It’s not a perfect example of what’s allegedly, but it certainly has a similar vibe.

I’m certainly not going to condone alleged graphic sex talk at work if it’s not required for your job, but let’s be real. Mace continues to prove she moves the needle like just about nobody else does.

She’s not far behind former Congressman George Santos when it comes to the content game. Imagine being a male staffer getting some coffees and Mace comes in and starts graphically discussing sex.

What do you do? Do you keep pouring coffee? Do you leave? Ask her to stop? Is it possibly a test? It seems like the plot of an “American Pie” film or a really bad porn flick with grade-F acting. Seriously, is anyone surprised the woman who flawlessly delivered a sex joke in a packed room might enjoy the subject?

I also love the fact the Daily Mail hinted at the threat of an ethics investigation. Investigated for what? Of all the horrible things elected officials have done, talking about sex doesn’t crack the top 10,000. Again, not condoning! Just stating the facts.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace allegedly likes talking about sex with staffers. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Do you know anyone in Mace’s office or have any experience with her? If so, let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I might have to reach out for an interview request just to see what the vibe at her office is like. Sounds like a frat house. Welcome to our government, folks.

P.S.: Told my girlfriend I might apply for a job at Mace’s office after this stunning news, and was met with an all-time great eye-roll moment. Weekend is rolling!