Congresswoman Nancy Mace Smoothly Drops Sex Joke During Prayer Breakfast

Congresswoman Nancy Mace might have that dog in her soul after cracking a sex joke.

The popular Republican congresswoman from South Carolina was addressing the audience Wednesday morning at Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast when she revealed her schedule was packed in the morning for one simple reason:

Her fiancé wanted to have sex, but she didn’t have time. Mace had to arrive on time for Scott’s event.

Rep. Nancy Mace jokes about not having sex in order to get to Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast on time. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed. And I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast, and I got to to be on time.’ A little TMI. He can wait. I’ll see him later tonight,” Mace joked while addressing the audience.

To her credit, she plowed through the comment without any kind of hesitation. She saw an opening, made a snap decision and went with some humor. Pretty damn based.

Nancy Mace cracks sex joke.

The comment from Mace went mostly unnoticed when she made it Wednesday, but blew up on social media Thursday. It was all over the place, and some people were definitely not happy.

Apparently you’re not allowed to crack a sex joke in a prayer setting in the minds of many. I’ve been in churches for most of my life and have heard pastors say much worse than that.

Plus, it’s a joke. All is fair when it comes to comedy. Yet, that fact was lost on many as outrage consumed social media.

Mace even had to address the situation with a Thursday afternoon tweet.

People need to relax.

It’s a joke. Congresswoman Nancy Mace made a joke about not having time for sex. Nothing more. Nothing less.

It was also funny. Her delivery wasn’t great by Dave Chappelle standards, but she’s not a comedian. Nancy Mace is a member of Congress.

By that metric, it was a funny comment. Some people need to chill with the outrage.

Nancy Mace cracks sex joke during prayer breakfast. She later addressed it on Twitter. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Also, politics aside, Nancy Mace absolutely has that dog in her. She was the first woman in history to graduate from The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets program. She’s the real deal when it comes to having some gravel in her stomach. She also apparently doesn’t mind blowing off her future husband in order to make Tim Scott’s prayer event. If that offends you, then I suggest you take a step back and breathe!