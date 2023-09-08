Congresswoman Nancy Mace Claims More UFO Investigations Are Needed, Floats Money Laundering Theory

Videos by OutKick

Congresswoman Nancy Mace wants to see a lot more attention being paid to UFOs and UAPs.

Mace, who is from South Carolina, was one of the stars of the congressional hearing about UFOs and whatever is going on in the sky when she asked David Grusch about whether or not alien pilots had been recovered.

In a stunning admission, Grusch replied that “non-human” biologics had been recovered from crashed UFOs. The claim was nothing short of absolutely shocking.

Yet, everyone kind of quickly moved along onto whatever else was new. Mace would like a brighter light shined on the topic.

NOW – US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts, UFO whistleblower says in hearing.pic.twitter.com/P03WuSBwvD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

Nancy Mace wants more attention on UFOs.

“It did not get enough coverage. There has not been enough of an investigation into UAPs. The sad part is we have a lot of military that are afraid to come forward based on what they’ve seen because of how they might be treated. Either being mocked or being made fun of,” Mace told Dan Dakick during a Friday interview on “Don’t @ Me.”

She also said the American public deserves to know the truth about whether there is any UFO spending because we’re “literally paying for it.”

“It’s not necessarily about little green men, but if there are little green men, I want to see one. I need to see it to believe it, but it’s about money laundering. Your government is money laundering your tax dollars into these black box programs and think they have no accountability whatsoever,” the popular Congresswoman further explained.

Mace has a point when it comes to UFOs.

Nancy Mace definitely isn’t wrong when it comes to needing more information about UFOs. We definitely need more information.

If David Grusch and other whistleblower claims are true, then the government is hiding a lot of secrets. How do we find that out?

UFO whistleblower David Grusch made shocking claims about the government hiding the truth. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Well, you need an investigation and you need more people to come forward with information about UFOs. Remember, our own military – the best in the world – has captured plenty of UFO footage. None is more famous than the “tic tac” video.

What is out there, what is going on and what is possibly being hidden from the public? These questions and many more must be answered.

Nancy Mace talks with Dan Dakich about needing more UFO investigations. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

That’s why Nancy Mace is in Congress. Let’s find out the truth, and make sure nothing is being hidden. As she said, we’re the people paying for it and deserve answers.