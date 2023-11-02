Naked Las Vegas Man Fights A Police Officer In The Middle Of The Street Before Stealing The Officer’s Patrol Vehicle

Videos by OutKick

A fight between a naked man and a Las Vegas police officer ended with the man stealing, then crashing the officer’s patrol vehicle. The incident took place late Tuesday night in the middle of an intersection.

The officer involved, from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, responded to a call about a naked man around 11 pm on Tuesday night. The naked man, later identified as 29-year-old Clyde Cabulisan, was casually walking in the road when the officer arrived.

Naked Las Vegas man fighting a police officer before stealing his vehicle (Image Credit: Kyle Even via FOX 8)

Kyle Even, a driver close to the action, thought he was pulling up to the scene of an accident when he first spotted the officer’s vehicle and its flashing lights. He noticed a naked man walking around and a cop that appeared to be trying to keep Cabulisan from being struck by other vehicles.

“You got a cop and a naked dude. I thought he was going to be handcuffed and thrown to the ground,” Even told FOX 8. “The cop kind of seemed he was, like, protecting him from somebody coming through and hitting him.”

This may come as a surprise to some, but authorities believe that Cabulisan was either under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of his late-night naked stroll.

Even pulled out his phone and started recording the action, as one does, when the two started fighting. His video shows the naked man and the officer briefly wrestling before falling to the ground.

The Naked Las Vegas Man Brings Grand Theft Auto To Life

That’s when Cabulisan hops up to his feet, punches the officer in the head, and steals his Ford F-150 patrol vehicle. The short video shows the naked man driving off as the officer makes a failed attempt to stop him.

“I was just glad the cop didn’t get run over,” Even added. “It’s like real life ‘Grand Theft Auto.'”

Police say that Cabulisan drove for more than five miles with officers in pursuit before crashing the police vehicle. He is said to have crossed the center line into oncoming traffic before running a red light and slamming into the passenger side of a Ford Explorer.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were both injured. As was the naked man, who was taken into custody at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Court documents state that Cabulisan is facing multiple charges. Among them are charges of robbery, driver disobeying a police officer and endangering people/property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and battery of a protected person.

If this isn’t an example of life coming at you fast, then nothing is. One minute you’re taking your clothes off for a walk and the next you’re being transported to the hospital after fighting a police officer and crashing his vehicle.