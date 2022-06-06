Naked Bad Boy Hunter Biden Shows Off His ‘Illegal’ Gun In Latest Leaked Video

Noted crackhead cocksman Hunter Biden is out in a new schlong-swinging video from his massive content catalog and the big news from the latest leak is that Hunter is pointing what is being called an “illegal” .38-caliber gun at the camera.

Radar Online reported Monday that Hunter bought a .38-caliber gun in Delaware just five days before he recorded his schlong-swinging video on October 17, 2018. Hunter allegedly lied about where he purchased the gun and didn’t fess up on the gun transaction form when asked if he was an “unlawful user” of drugs.

The media outlet says it published the new Biden images as a “look at how easily gun control laws can be violated.” Hunter Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 due to cocaine use.

Hunter’s .38-caliber wasn’t in his possession for long. 11 days after its purchase, Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden who eventually became Hunter’s lover, took the gun and threw it into a supermarket garbage can near a school.

When asked in 2021 about the 2018 incident and Hunter’s gun application answers, the Delaware State Police referred questions to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office. Nobody was ever charged or arrested over the 2018 incident.

And now we’re left with screenshots of Hunter’s 11 days with his firearm before Hailie stepped in to snag it.

“I freaked when I saw it was missing 10 minutes after she took it and when she went back to get it after I scared the s*** out of her it was gone which led to the state police investigation of me. True story,” Hunter said in a text exchange at the time, according to Radar.

Old Hunter content has had quite a resurgence. Just last week, Hunter’s PornHub search history — “Washington DC MILF Crack Cocaine porn videos” and “ATL THOT SWALLOWING MY D—” were just two of the dozens of searches that popped up when his laptop that was abandoned at a Delaware computer shop were analyzed — was a hot topic.

Radar reported Monday that someone is shopping content from Hunter’s iPhone that was on the laptop in the form of a backup folder. It’s possible that 30 GB of never-before-seen password-protected data from that folder is being sold as a package deal to the highest bidder.

In the meantime, President Biden has been calling for a ban on assault weapons.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” Biden declared last week while adding that the country needs to “strengthen background checks; enact safe storage and red flag laws; repeal the immunity, that protect gun manufacturers from liability; address the mental health crisis, deepening the trauma of gun violence.”

Seems like just the family you want to trust with gun legislation, right?