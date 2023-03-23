NAACP Calls For Black Americans To Stay Away From Florida Amid DeSantis’ ‘Anti-Black Legislation’

Videos by OutKick

The Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had a vote last weekend. The group unanimously voted to request a “travel advisory” for black Americans coming to Florida.

The chapter pointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ so-called “anti-black legislation” as the reason for the request. Specifically, the group names the Florida Department of Education compelling The College Board to remove CRT elements from an AP African American studies high school course as the reason for the request.

A reporter asked DeSantis about the story on Thursday, to which he smirked and rightfully called a stunt.

Reporter: “Governor, the Florida chapter of the NAACP voted yesterday to ask the national branch to issue a travel advisory to Black Americans advising them not to come to Florida over the AP African American studies history controversy as well as the DEI (Diversity, Equality Inclusivity) ban.”

DeSantis: “What a joke. What a joke.

Reporter: silence.

DeSantis: “Yeah, we’ll see how effective that is.”

DeSantis repsond to NAACP.

Another “Don’t go to Florida”

There, the governor likened the call to the last “Don’t go to Florida” movement — one that saw Americans not flee from, but to the state.

“Just remember, during Covid these people would be on CNN, all this stuff, slamming Florida, saying we were so bad, ‘Don’t go to Florida.’ And then they would end up being spotted on the beach somewhere vacationing in Florida.”

The media is partly to blame this time, as well.

NBC, most specifically, has been lying about DeSantis’ stance on education for months. Host Andrea Mitchel told viewers the governor wants to prohibit the teaching of slavery in the classroom.

She lied. And the network doubled down on said lie.

In fact, the Florida Department of Education’s website shows that teaching about slavery is a requirement. Not a ban.

I know, facts are inconvenient to the cause.

DeSantis concludes of the NAACP:

“This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you wanna waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.

“Look, I’m not wasting my time on your stunts, I’m gonna make sure that we’re getting things done here and we’re gonna continue to make this state a great state.”

Prediction: the anti-racism “travel advisory” will prove as ineffective as the anti-science advisory.