Netflix Drops Awesome Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Videos by OutKick

The new season of “Murdaugh Murders” looks like it’s going to be a must-watch for true crime fans.

The fall of the Murdaugh dynasty is a story that has captivated the nation, resulting in tons of news specials, documentaries and plenty of writing.

It all started when Paul Murdaugh was involved in a drunken boating accident that injured several of his friends and killed Mallory Beach in 2019 in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. He was ultimately charged for his alleged role in the boating accident.

Paul Murdaugh was charged in connection with the death of Mallory Beach in a 2019 boating accident. (Credit: Netflix)

The events that followed were nothing anyone could have predicted. Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie were murdered, Alex Murdaugh – Paul’s dad – faked a murder attempt and was then convicted of killing his wife and son. He’s currently trying to get a new trial.

Season one of Netflix’s “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” focused heavily on the boat accident and the fallout from it. Now, season two will focus on the killings of Paul and Maggie on June 7, 2021. Check out the trailer below. It’s a shot of adrenaline to the heart.

The Murdaugh family story is almost too crazy to believe.

There’s a reason the fall of the Murdaugh dynasty has captivated the nation, and it’s not a mystery. They were a well-off family – or so many thought – and it all came crashing down after the death of Mallory Beach.

It turned out the Murdaugh dynasty was nothing more than a house of cards and smoke and mirrors. Alex was convicted of killing his son and wife, massive financial problems were revealed and questions were starting to be asked about two other deaths – Stephen Smith and Gloria Satterfield – that seemed to possibly have connections to the Murdaugh family.

The entire saga was something Hollywood couldn’t even have dreamed of cooking up. Here was a family people assumed was very wealthy and powerful that came collapsing down and surrounded by death.

Alex Murdaugh is in prison, his son Buster appears to have become a recluse, Maggie and Paul are dead, Mallory Beach died in a boating accident Paul allegedly caused and the family has been decimated.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

There are plenty of questions surrounding the night of June 7, 2021 when Paul and Maggie died. Even with Alex Murdaugh behind bars serving a life sentence, people still don’t truly know what happened. Now, Netflix will dive headfirst into the chaos with season two of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” It looks outstanding, and fans will get a look starting September 20.