Multiple Fights Break Out At Jets Training Camp Which Bodes For ‘Hard Knocks’

From the sound of things, Jets training camp may be off to a great start.

I don’t mean great for the team; I mean great for the Hard Knocks camera crew.

Apparently, just three days into camp the team has already had some onfield incidents between players who got caught up in the heat of competitions.

Some might call them “kerfuffles,” others “dust-ups.”

Whatever you want to call them, dammit, if they aren’t going to make compelling television.

On Saturday there were reports of multiple on-field fights. According to The Athletic, one of them occurred on the right side of the offensive line but things were quickly worked out.

That wasn’t the case for some of the other incidents. At least one of them wound up getting caught on camera.

2 fights at Jets training camp so far today! Clemons and Ruckert were involved in one of them! Things are getting tense! #Jets #JetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/SzGWfgjZbx — The Long Beach Joe Show (@TheLongBeachJoe) July 22, 2023

By the way, how funny is it seeing dudes try to fight each other and assert their onfield dominance while wearing Jet-Puffed marshmallows on their heads?

I know those things serve a purpose when it comes to safety and preventing concussions, but still, hilarious.

Perhaps even funnier is that this all happened during the first day of practice open to the public. Better yet, it was in front of a sold-out crowd.

While things seem like they’re going swimmingly between some players like Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers, this real animosity on the field is going to make for some incredible TV.

