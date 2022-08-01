MSNBC Guest Calls Herschel Walker A ‘Negro’ Who Will ‘Do What He’s Told’ By Republicans

The Nation’s Elie Mystal joined MSNBC to spew disgraceful comments about Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Mystal has made a habit of making a fool of himself on national television, but his comments on ‘The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross’ crossed the line, even for him.

Mystal can’t fathom the fact that a recent poll claims that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in the upcoming race.

After bashing all Republicans, Mystal called Walker a “negro” who “clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts.” He went on to say that Walker simply does what he’s told by Republicans, which is why Republicans are backing him at all.

“It’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the backing of the Republicans,” Mystal said. “You ask why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts, but that’s actually the reason. Walker is going do what he’s told, and that is what Republicans like.”

“That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes: to do what they were told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies, and he’s just going to go in there and vote like Mitch McConnell tells them to vote.”

"Herschel Walker will do what he's told and that's what Republicans want from their negroes." MSNBC is truly having a normal one. pic.twitter.com/e1Sx1qMAg0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2022

Before closing out his spot on MSNBC, Mystal unsurprisingly went on about how GOP voters “are willing to vote for white supremacy.”

“I tend to not focus on what GOP voters are going do. They have already proven that they are willing to vote for white supremacy,” Mystal said. “They’re willing to vote for stupidity. They’re willing to vote for insurrection.”

Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is also falling behind in Georgia polls. Mystal isn’t ‘claiming white supremacy is playing a role in that situation, but sexism is the reason for Abrams’ poor polling numbers according to him.