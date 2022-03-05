‘The View’ Guest Believes America’s Constitution Is ‘Trash’

Videos by OutKick

A post-lockdown version of Don King appeared on The View to call the Constitution of the United States “trash” due to allegedly racist roots.

Elie Mystal, author of “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution,” was a guest alongside the View panel and delivered his reason for wanting to annul the longstanding decree that has granted Americans unmatched liberty.

Panelist Ana Navarro convincingly delivered the set-up question that gave way to Mystal’s hot (garbage) take.

“Are you arguing for throwing out the Constitution? Should the Constitution be thrown out?” Navarro asked.

She followed up, “What do we do? Is it a living document, or is it a sacred document?

“It’s certainly not sacred,” Mystal prefaced, before launching his diatribe.

WATCH:

Elie Mystal on 'The View': U.S. Constitution Is “kind of trash" pic.twitter.com/2aUw56W30g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2022

“The Constitution is kinda trash. Let’s just talk as adults for a second. … It was written by slavers and colonists and white people who are willing to make deals with slavers and colonists.

“They didn’t ask anyone that looks like me what they thought about the Constitution.”

Mystal then flipped the crux of his message to reveal the true muse behind his belief: book sales.

“What I’m trying to do with this book is explain in layman’s terms what Republicans are doing to the law. I honestly believe that if everybody understood it, they’d be as outraged as I am about it.”

OutKick founder and ardent defender of the Constitution and boobs, Clay Travis, reacted to Mystal’s take on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

Do you want to live under Elie Mystal’s version of the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/WXWg7RlU9M — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 4, 2022

“[I]t’s almost to the point now where if you believe Western civilization is a good thing, you’re not even allowed to utter it out loud,” Clay announced. “Certainly not if you work at a campus or if you’re a professor.”

“This guy’s opinion is not exactly rare. There are a lot of people who agree with him.”

Today’s @clayandbuck talks Lindsey Graham assassination comments, Desantis mask battle, & more. Live from Houston with @MichaelBerrySho. Listen & subscribe: https://t.co/rNPyvokkAR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 4, 2022

