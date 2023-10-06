Donna Kelce Gives Extremely Brief Recap Of Her First Meeting With Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

To say Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have “Bad Blood” would be inaccurate, but that doesn’t mean she’s blown away by her son Travis’ new love interest either.

Momma Kelce appeared on the “Today” show, where hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked her what meeting Swift was like. The mom and the girlfriend first met before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears last week.

Donna Kelce (left) has interacted with Taylor Swift at a level many people could only dream of. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Keep in mind, this is the same Taylor Swift that sang “22,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Love Story,” and has won 12 Grammy Awards during her career. She’s one of the most renowned musicians of the past 15 years and the idol of many teenage girls…and single men who simply don’t share that publicly.

So how exactly did the first meeting go, and what did Donna think of the experience?

“It was okay,” she stated.

Donna Kelce Likes Taylor Swift, But Isn’t Gushing About Her

JUST OK?! No elaboration, no details, nothing memorable to share?

Millions of people would give anything to have one conversation with T-Swizzle, much less have their son date her. And I’m sure Travis wouldn’t mind a more firm endorsement of his love interest from his mom either.

To be fair, the comments don’t tell the whole story. Donna posted a video of her embracing Swift while watching the Chiefs game against the New York Jets earlier this week.

“People” also reported that “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.” Travis can breathe a sigh of relief, his mom seems to have positive things to say about his new girlfriend.

Momma Kelce also mentioned that she is trying to say as little as possible about the relationship, since everyone else in America is already doing that and its “just to new.”

“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” Donna said.“I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

That’s fair. I’m sure that Donna never thought in her “Wildest Dreams” her son would be dating a pop culture icon like Swift. The mom approves of the girlfriend for now, let’s hope it stays that way – especially for Travis.