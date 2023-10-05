NFL Pushed Networks To Pump Up Taylor Swift And Her New Movie

Videos by OutKick

The NFL continues to shove Taylor Swift down our throats. She’s everywhere, and the league is all about it. They’ve been posting more of the songstress‘ lyrics to social media than a teenage girl who got dumped right before homecoming.

Now, it appears that they’ve been trying to get TV networks in on it too.

According to The New York Post, the NFL asked networks to air promos for Swift’s upcoming film — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — for free.

NBC and ESPN both did it with free promos airing during pre-game coverage. NBC also aired a promo for the concert film during the Chiefs-Jets game for which Swift was in attendance. However, that one was reportedly paid for.

Look, I know we’re all going crazy being clubbed over the head with all the Taylor Swift stuff. Her fans, her music, her hairdo that looks to an untrained eye like mine as though someone trimmed her bangs with a weed whacker. It’s everywhere.

However, you can understand why the NFL is all in on her from a business perspective.

As Annoying As It Is, You Can See Why The NFL Wants To Go All-In On Taylor Swift

Swift sitting in a luxury box for two NFL games and maybe, possibly dating a player has been the biggest story in the world. That comes during a week when lawmakers kick around the idea of impeaching the sitting president, a former president is in the midst of a civil trial, and the Speaker of the House was just told to pound sand.

And still, Taylor Swift eating a chicken tender with ketchup and seemingly ranch got more play.

Love it or hate it (probably the latter) this influx of Swifties and the accompanying attention is big for the NFL. Especially in a global sense… in the short term.

The league could run the risk of putting all of its eggs in the Swiftie basket, much to the chagrin of actual football fans. But what if she decides to cut bait with Travis Kelce? Her legions of sycophants would no doubt follow her out the door.

Maybe some will stay, but the conversion rate has to be low. The number of people who came to the NFL because of Taylor Swift, but will stay because of a newfound love of football has got to be microscopic.

So, for now, it makes all the sense in the world for the NFL to obsess over Swift. Despite how much it might bug the rest of us.

However, at some point, what she can do for the league in terms of attention-getting will plateau or even vanish.

