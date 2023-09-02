Mormon TikTok Influencer, Known For ‘Soft Swinging,’ Reaches Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

Videos by OutKick

Mormon TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul is back making headlines after reaching a plea deal in her domestic violence case. Following “soft swinging” drama that ended her marriage, she was arrested in February and hit with multiple charges after an incident with her new boyfriend.

Paul allegedly hit her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, choked him and threw metal chairs at him. One of the chairs she threw is said to have hit one of her children in the head.

“A video of the incident shows Paul kick [the victim], put him in a chokehold and strike him multiple times,” documents reported. FOX 13 in Salt Lake City also reports that the video showed Paul throwing stools at her boyfriend and her child crying after being hit by one of them.

A few days ago, Paul pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, which is a third-degree felony. The other charges against her were dropped as a part of her plea deal.

The TikTok influencer must also participate in counseling, obtain a substance abuse and domestic violence evaluation, and not violate any other laws.

This Mormon TikTok Influencer Didn’t Let Soft Swinging Slow Her Down And This Isn’t Going To Either

If Paul is able to meet these requirements then her aggravated assault charge will be entered as a class A misdemeanor after a three year period.

When it comes to her relationship with Mortensen, the two are still going strong. No word on if she’s returned to any soft swinging or not.

But these domestic violence charges weren’t going to keep her and her boyfriend apart. Taylor Frankie Paul didn’t lose her marriage to the alternative lifestyle just to have love slip through her fingers again.

You better believe all of the drama hasn’t put a damper on her influencing game. She loves making content and now has more than 4 million TikTok followers.