Mormon Mom Reveals Her OnlyFans Career Is Raking In Huge Money

Between Zach Wilson allegedly sleeping with one of his mom’s best friends, the Mormon TikTok influencer who saw her marriage dissolve over a swinging incident, and now the Mormom mom who’s raking in huge money via OnlyFans, it’s been a wild summer for Joseph Smith’s church.

Mormon mom Holly Jane, 39, is making headlines this week after going public with her OnlyFans career which is making her a whopping half-million dollars a year.

The widowed mother of three — her husband was killed in a 2017 traffic accident — originally became an OnlyFans model to pay the bills and then things just exploded to the point where Holly owned an empire fueled by naked photos.

“I might be paid to strip off but there are people who strip off for free — I’m just being smart about it,” Jane told Jam Press.

“I’m doing it in the safety of my own home on my own time: Everybody masturbates and sends racy pictures so I don’t really see the big deal,” she added. “This way, I still get to practice the traditional ways of being a homebody but instead of sleeping around, which wouldn’t match up with the ideals of the church, I’m making a living from my hot body.”

Here’s the kicker to the Summer of the Mormons: Holly Jane is a practicing member of the church.

To beat the congregation to the punch, she went public to get ahead of the story. This is a veteran PR move that you’ll see out of the best in the business. Announce the news yourself. Play offense.

And the offense is doing really well. Holly says on average she’s collecting $37,000 a month via OnlyFans.

“My life online is a lot different than my day-to-day, where I’m walking around in my shorts and flip-flops when on the school run,” Holly Jane said. “If you pointed me out to anyone there, being an OnlyFans model would be the last thing they would guess.”

Now is a great time to remind those in the Church of Latter Day Saints to be careful in judging Holly Jane’s career choice. Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend thought she would destroy the Jets quarterback with her allegation. It completely backfired because it’s 2022 and we just might be turning the corner on fake outrage.

Society wasn’t in the least bit concerned with Zach (allegedly) bedding down one of mom’s friends.

And the general public sure isn’t going to be bothered by Holly Jane selling nudes to pay some bills, and pay taxes to keep the roads paved.

Be careful, judgemental Mormons.