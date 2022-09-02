Mormon Mom Holly Jane Forced To Choose Between OnlyFans, Church

A Mormon mom who went public with her OnlyFans pursuits last month now faces a tough choice: stay in her church, or keep bringing in that sweet, sweet OnlyFans money.

According to the New York Post, OnlyFans star Holly Jane, a 39-year-old, single mother of three has been making $500,000 a year. She left behind her job in the marginally-less sexy world of recruiting to support herself and her children after her husband’s tragic death in 2017.

Since she went public with her new career, a fellow churchgoer ratted her out to their bishop who gave her the ultimatum.

Not cool.

The bishop called her in for a meeting.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for the meeting and was caught off-guard,” she told the New York Post. “I didn’t say much but did confirm that I am a nude model.”

The bishop said that Holly’s trade didn’t align with church values, but she disagrees.

“I’m [posting nude photos] in the safety of my own home on my own time. Everybody masturbates and sends racy pictures… This way, I still get to practice the traditional ways of being a homebody but instead of sleeping around, which wouldn’t match up with the ideals of the church, I’m making a living from my hot body.”

Have fun trying to punch a hole in that line of reasoning.

Holly Jane Has No Plans Bow Out Of The OnlyFans Game

Holly Jane is sticking to her guns. She’s not throwing away her lucrative career and continues to find a pew each and every Sunday in her California church.

“I’m still attending [church] and was in attendance this last Sunday with my children, but I’m being frozen out. No one came up to me after the service, which is very unusual,” she stated.

That does sound like it would be rather unusual, yes.

“I will just continue with my life and continue to attend weekly. I mean, I behave normally at church.”

She behaves normally in church. Then what’s the problem? She’s a mom using her talents and doing what she’s got to do to take care of her children. Last I checked, that’s something we celebrate here in the US of A.

It’s a shame that she’s found herself in this kind of a bind, so let’s offer a salute to Holly Jane.

Stay strong, Holly (and her legions of fans).

