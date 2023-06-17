Mormon Mom Forced To Choose Between OnlyFans & Church Says She AirDropped Nudes To All The Parents At Her Son’s Football Practice

Videos by OutKick

Mormon mom Holly Jane was frozen out by the members of her California church after being confronted by the bishop over her OnlyFans account. She refused to back down and planned to continue both making content and attending church.

That was last September when she was only making $500,000 a year. The 39-year-old is now averaging more than $50,000 a month, which some quick calculations reveal that she’s now over the $600,000 a year mark.

Mormon mom and OnlyFans model (Image Credit: Holly Jane)

That’s a living that not many are walking away from. Especially not a single mom who enjoys her work, even if she has to put in 80 hour work weeks. That’s exactly how Holly has reached her level of success. She’s put in the work.

That means she’s constantly on her phone and it’s not all hours logged to content creating. While Holly’s picking up the kids from school, she’s exchanging flirty text messages with men for a lot of money.

“I can make over $800 before lunchtime, just for being online at the right time,” Holly told NudePR.com. “Just one friend knows what I do for a living. Most of my friends and family still think I work in healthcare recruitment.”

But those days are long gone for the single mom. She ditched her old career for content back in October of 2021 and is now constantly on her phone.

“If my kids aren’t looking I’ll be sexting. It’s that simple. If I’m at a ball game or in the line at the store the people behind me will get an eyeful if they look at my screen,” she said.

“It’s addictive making these lucrative connections with people in the palm of my hand.”

Just Another Day In The Life Of This Mormon Mom

Holly is so busy with her sexting that she’s had to start working with two phones. This created an interesting moment for her during her son’s football practice.

She says that while attempting to AirDrop a naked picture of herself from one phone to another she accidentally sent it out to any phone nearby. An honest mistake really.

Who hasn’t done this?

“I tried to AirDrop myself some pictures of me with my legs spread and posing but I accidentally selected ‘send to all,’ Holly explained. “Any parent with their AirDrop turned on would have received those images.”

If any of the parents did receive the compromising picture they’re not saying. Holly added, “But no one said anything. I think they felt lucky to get a freebie.”

I’m not sure I follow her logic all of the time, but I like the way this Mormon mom’s approach to life.