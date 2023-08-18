Mormon Mom Has Been Officially Excommunicated For Making Content

Videos by OutKick

Mormon mom Holly Jane’s refusal to quit making content has finally caught up with her. The 40-year-old mother of three ignored her bishop’s ultimatum to choose between the church or making content on OnlyFans.

The “Mormon Mistress” continued to attend church and make content, increasing her profits in the process. There have been numbers thrown around that she makes anywhere from $45,000 to more than $50,000 a month.

Those are numbers that would make anyone think twice about closing up shop on making content. As a result of her decision to keep doing both, Holly was sent a letter from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The lengthy letter states that her membership with the church was being terminated. They apparently don’t agree with her assessment of the situation. She said at the time she was asked to shutdown her OnlyFans, “I’m [posting nude photos] in the safety of my own home on my own time. Everybody masturbates and sends racy pictures…”

She continued, “This way, I still get to practice the traditional ways of being a homebody but instead of sleeping around, which wouldn’t match up with the ideals of the church, I’m making a living from my hot body.”

Obviously, the church disagreed. Following her bishop’s attempt last year to have her shut down her money-making empire, she received a notice that council would be meeting to figure what the next steps were going to be.

Holly didn’t attend the meeting and the letter informing her that her membership was being terminated was sent out shortly after. Despite being sent last year, she says that recently received it.

The letter reads, “We have determined that your membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is withdrawn.”

Mormon Mom Is Still At It

“The action was taken in response to conduct contrary to the laws and order of the Church,” the letter continued. “You may appeal the decision to the stake president within 30 days.”

It then lists several privileges of membership that have been withdrawn and informs Holly of how she can go about being readmitted to the church.

Not surprisingly, Holly disagrees with the church’s decision. She doesn’t feel as if she did anything wrong, although she admits that she knew excommunication was a possibility.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything wrong,” Holly said. “I knew there was a possibility I would be excommunicated but I thought there would be some other form of reprimanding.”

She added, “I was surprised they were that harsh.”

If anyone thought that an excommunication letter was going to make Holly suddenly have a change of heart they have another thing coming. Holly might not have the church on her side, but according to her, God has her back.

“God supports me; I am celebrating the body he created in a tactful and classy way,” Holly said. “I’m a good person and a good mom, it’s all legal and I’m having a good time and working hard.”

The rare revoking of her membership has been tough on her daughters, who still want to meet people from the church and attend.

Despite her confusion surrounding the excommunication, Holly plans to continue practicing the Mormon faith at home and taking her clothes off online. That’s her form of revenge for the excommunication.

I know I’ve said this before about Mormon mom, but I’m going to say it again. The logic doesn’t always add up, but I’m still a big fan of her approach to life.