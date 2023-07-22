Morgan Wallen Rocks Pat Tillman Jersey During Concert

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen continued his 2023 hot streak by rocking perhaps the greatest NFL jersey known to man during his concert Friday night.

Nope. It wasn’t a Tom Brady one. He’s the GOAT, but not in this case.

Wallen — country’s top singer right now — rolled out an iconic Pat Tillman Arizona Cardinals jersey. Legend.

Behold:

Morgan Wallen representing Pat Tillman tonight! pic.twitter.com/FGxGLFcoiy — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 21, 2023

Morgan Wallen reps Pat Tillman

Doesn’t get much better than that. What a year it’s been for Morgan Wallen, who I’d say is probably the only person in the world who can rival Taylor Swift right now.

His song — Last Night — has been atop music charts for about 5 months now, and his latest album is an absolute banger. Besides Swift, he’s by far the hottest ticket in town, and now you mix in a Pat Tillman tribute?

Yes, please.

Tillman died 19 years ago at just 27 fighting in Afghanistan. He played four seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals before enlisting in the U.S. Army after the September 11 attacks.

He turned down a three-year, $3.6 million deal to continue his NFL career and instead put his country ahead of everything.

We throw around the phrase “great patriot” a lot nowadays, but I feel like Pat Tillman really was.

Anyway, it’s cool to see Morgan Wallen break out the No. 40 jersey once again. It never gets old seeing that thing.

Love it.

Rock on, Morgan.