Morgan Wallen Meets With Family Of Idaho Murder Victim

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen made an outstanding gesture at one of his recent tour stops.

Fox News exclusively reported that Wallen invited the Chapin family to his “One Night At A Time World Tour” stop in San Diego on Friday.

Ethan Chapin was one of the victims of the Idaho stabbings in November 2022, along with several other University of Idaho students.

His family, particularly his mother Stacy, had a connection with Wallen’s music after Ethan had sent her his “Thought You Should Know” song earlier in 2022.

Stacy told Fox News what the song meant to her.

“He was like, ‘Mom, that’s pretty fitting for you,’” Stacy explained. “It will now always forever be my most favorite song.”

Wallen heard about the family and what his music meant to them after the tragedy. And the 30-year-old singer invited them out to meet him while on tour.

“It was amazing… It was literally full circle,” Stacy explained to Fox News Digital. “His mom was there, and he visited and was kind. His mother was amazing. We all took lots of pictures.”

Morgan Wallen Makes Incredibly Meaningful Gesture

Inviting them down to meet him and his mother before the show was an outstanding gesture of support for a family suffering unimaginable grief.

And it you can tell how much it meant to the Chapins.

“It was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn’t easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family. Morgan, thank you for everything,” Stacy posted on Instagram.

It’s a testament to Wallen that he took some time out to comfort a family going through an extraordinarily difficult time. And a few minutes of his time meant the world to them.

The “One Night At A Time World Tour” continues through 2023 and into 2024.