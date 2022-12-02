Morgan Wallen To Make History With 2023 World Tour While Helping Ole Miss And Lane Kiffin Beat Tennessee, Again

Ole Miss football beat Tennessee in Knoxville last October and now Morgan Wallen is helping the Rebels beat the Volunteers again in 2023. It’s not exactly the same, or really the same at all, but Lane Kiffin and those in Oxford are chalking it up as a major win.

Kiffin, currently in his 47th year of life, entered a new chapter at Ole Miss. The transformation stems from a lot of minor changes that added up to something greater, with family at the forefront.

In telling his story, Kiffin also spoke a lot about his love for Wallen, the top country music artist on the Billboard charts in 2022. The latter has been very vocal about his enjoyment of the latter’s catalog and the two have built something of an online friendship over the last year.

It starts with Kiffin’s coaching history. He spent one year in the same role at Tennessee before leaving the school for USC. Although the relationship between the Volunteers fanbase and their former one-year coach is not the most friendly, as illustrated by a meltdown at Neyland Stadium last fall, it isn’t as hostile as it may seem.

Kiffin has a son named Knox — after Knoxville – after all.

Despite the lack of ill will toward those in east Tennessee, Kiffin has jabbed back and forth with the fanbase on a few different occasions. One of those shots came back in March, when he threw out the first pitch at Ole Miss’ baseball game against Tennessee with a golf ball, which was famously thrown at him last football season.

Prior to his first pitch, Kiffin tagged Wallen on Twitter in a video that showed his team practicing to the song ‘865.’ In response, Wallen joked that Vols head coach Josh Heupel needed a new offensive coordinator.

Heupel is looking for a quality OC 👀 https://t.co/xlPmLg93YF — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 25, 2022

“Ok if you promise no golf balls,” Kiffin tweeted back.

A few weeks later, Kiffin tweeted out another one of Wallen’s songs.

Since then, Wallen and Kiffin have been friends. Or, at the very least, frienemies.

That relationship payed off in a big way.

Wallen will play 39 shows during his ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’ with special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. From New Zealand to Boston to Canada.

One Night At A Time World Tour – Verified Fan Presale 12/7

2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this… pic.twitter.com/zDEBd1vnro — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) December 1, 2022

As things currently stand, Wallen’s tour does not stop in Tennessee. Dates could be added, but neither Nashville nor Knoxville made the initial list.

Wallen will not play a concert at Neyland Stadium, home of Volunteers football. However, on April 22, 2023, Wallen will play the first-ever concert at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, home of Rebels football.

Kiffin is pumped. He even included his signature #TransferToTheSip, joking that Wallen has switched his allegiance from Tennessee to Ole Miss.

Shots were most certainly fired, and Ole Miss once again beat Tennessee.

To make things even better, Hardy is a Mississippi State guy. He’s going to have to play at his rivals’ stadium before he plays the stadium in Starkville.

However, that doesn’t mean Wallen is leaving the Vols in the dust. He released a new song about his squad on Friday and said back in July that selling out Neyland Stadium is his “number one goal.”

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will just come first. Kiffin wins again.