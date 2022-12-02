Morgan Wallen Drops Awesome Song About Tennessee/ Alabama Rivalry

Morgan Wallen’s song about Tennessee football has finally dropped.

Following a win over Alabama earlier in the season, the country music superstar teased a new song about the Crimson Tide losing the SEC rivalry matchup.

Clearly, Morgan Wallen had already been working on the song for awhile when the Volunteers beat Nick Saban’s team, and now after a viral clip, “Tennessee Fan” dropped Friday morning.

Now, to be clear, he didn’t write and record this song late in the fourth quarter as Tennessee clawed their way to a win over Alabama.

Morgan Wallen had been sitting on it for some time and Tennessee just happened to beat Alabama ahead of its release.

The victory in the song has nothing to do with what happened on the field. It’s about snagging an Alabama fan. That’s pretty obvious.

Morgan Wallen only releases hits.

However, the song not being about the outcome of the game doesn’t make it any less of a banger. This song absolutely hits as the youth like to say.

It’s hard not to vibe when the chorus hits. How can you not like the following lines:

Guess the joke’s on Alabama

‘Cause they lost big this time

I got the number one pick, blonde hair, red lips

Brought her over to the other side

A little deep south Delta Gamma

Done found a Smoky Mountain man

Yeah, she was raised Roll Tide ’til the day she died

But ever since that night, she’s been a Tennessee fan

Morgan Wallen is one of the most talented country singers of the past decade, and everything he touches has a tendency to turn to gold.

“Tennessee Fan” just came out this morning, but I guarantee you it blows up. I’d bet the house on this being his latest hit.

At the very least, it’s going to be a mega-hit in SEC country.

Morgan Wallen releases “Tennessee Fan.” (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Props to Morgan Wallen for somehow managing to turn a classic football rivalry into an incredible country song. This man’s talents truly know no limits.