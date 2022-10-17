Peyton Manning Begs Morgan Wallen To Play One More Song During Surprise Set At Tennessee Bar After Win Over Alabama

All of the stars were out in Knoxville for Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Alabama, including Morgan Wallen and Peyton Manning. And after the win, the party was on.

Fans stormed onto the field, cigars were lit, goalposts ended up in the river, and pandemonium immediately ensued across the city— from Market Square to Neyland Drive. Streets were flooded, bars were packed and drinks were flowing before, during and after the game.

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen was hanging out with Peyton Manning, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney.

Oh ya know, just hanging out at the bar with all my friends 🧡🤍 #morganwallen #kennychesney #kelseaballerini #peytonmanning #vfl #knoxville

HALF OF ALL OF OUR HOMETOWN!!!! GO VOLS 🧡

After the win, the partied carried back over to Saloon 16, which is owned by the former NFL quarterback and Tennessee legend. Wallen joined in on the postgame action and treated Volunteers fans to an impromptu, one-of-a-kind concert from one of the world’s biggest musical acts.

He was introduced by none other than Manning himself:

PEYTON MANNING AND MORGAN WALLEN IN KNOXVILLE! What a night! #knoxville #tennessee #peytonmanning #morganwallen #wastedonyou #wastedonyoumorganwallen #govols #live #morganwallenlive #morganwallen

The multi-platinum recording artist played a three-song set that had the whole bar singing along.

@morganwallen delivered a surprise three-song set in Knoxville to celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ big win! #TheWayITalk #MorganWallen 🎥: @Chelsea J

Wallen even changed-up his lyrics to ‘Sand In My Boots’ to further celebrate the win.

The actual lyrics are: “Somethin’ bout the way she kissed me tells me she’d love Eastern Tennessee.”

He sang: “Something the way she kissed me tells me we’re going to beat Bama here in Tennessee.”

@morganwallen changed up the lyrics for #SandInMyBoots during his surprise pop-up performance in Knoxville to celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ victory! #MorganWallen 🎥: @chelsea330j

And after Wallen had seemingly wrapped up his performance for the night, Manning didn’t want it to be over and lobbied for one more song. Obviously, the former didn’t turn down the latter at his own bar and broke into some ‘Cover Me Up.’

@morganwallen ended his surprise performance in Knoxville with CoverMeUp! 🎥 @chelsea330j

To close out an unbelievable weekend in Knoxville, Wallen teased a new song called ‘Tennessee Fan.’ It directly references beating Alabama, so there is no telling how long it has been in waiting.

Unreal. To be in East Tennessee this weekend was a weekend that the Volunteers will never forget.

