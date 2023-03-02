Morgan Wallen Fans Shut Down Nashville After Free Show Announcement Brings SCENES To Bridgestone Arena

Videos by OutKick

Downtown Nashville is currently an absolute mess right now after country superstar Morgan Wallen announced a free pop-up record release show.

The record-breaking Billboard singer tweeted out Thursday morning that he would be doing a free show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night.

Free tickets would be released on Thursday and Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis, and limited to 2 per person.

Nashville and country music fans immediately swarmed the downtown area of Nashville in hopes of being able to get tickets.

The line quickly stretched around Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, as presumably some bosses received calls from workers who were too sick to come in today.

Good luck to anyone dealing with THIS:

The rush for @MorganWallen tickets has traffic backed up for blocks and the line is wrapped around the arena. Bad day to work in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/MKMVWEnaoh — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) March 2, 2023

Good luck getting to Bridgestone Arena for @MorganWallen tix! pic.twitter.com/mmCprxB3bI — Jim Vol4Life (@V0lsball) March 2, 2023

One person that clearly had no idea just how popular Wallen was? This guy. He asked if any of his friends could “swing by” and pick him up a ticket. LOL.

Anyone in Nashville that can swing by Bridgestone box office and snag me 2 Morgan Wallen tickets? pic.twitter.com/ht3xInvg96 — VolBandit (@VolBandit3) March 2, 2023

Someone should show him THIS.

Thousands gather outside of Bridgestone Arena for a chance to get free tickets to a pop up #morganwallen concert. tickets are available. pic.twitter.com/dlPVS2D4Th — LeBron Hill (@hill_bron) March 2, 2023

This line of people already at the Bridgestone trying to get their hands on a pair of @MorganWallen tickets 😳 #MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/PW5FFyeeX6 — Nick Coulson (@nick_coulson) March 2, 2023

MORGAN WALLEN IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST NAMES IN MUSIC

It’s no surprise that Morgan Wallen had such a response. He is arguably one of the biggest country stars in the last 20 years. His fanbase is massive and has continued to support him despite controversies and more.

Last year, his “Dangerous: The Double Album,” broke the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart at 51 at the time.

His new 36-track album “One Thing At A Time,” drops Friday accompanied by a full U.S. tour.