MORE MANNING: Arch Manning & Dad Says NIL Speculation Is Nonsense

Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning is the most popular backup quarterback in college football. There’s even speculation he makes more money in NIL contracts than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy makes in the NFL.

Not that he would know. Arch leaves the financials to mom and dad.

“I’m not involved with my NIL. You would have to ask my dad about that. I have no idea,” he said at Sugar Bowl Media Day. “I don’t think I’m making however much more than Brock Purdy. Someone sent me that the other day.”

Per On3, the Texas Longhorns QB has the fourth-highest NIL valuation of any college athlete at $2.8 million. Comparatively, Purdy earned a base salary of $870,000 this season. The final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy is still on his rookie contract.

But according to Arch’s dad Cooper, reports of seven-figure deals are not accurate. Thus far, the 18 year old has signed a trading card deal that industry experts put in the low six figures.

“All this NIL stuff is BS. People just make up numbers,” Cooper said. “Don’t believe what you read.”

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Arch, the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, entered the college ranks with a whole lot of hype.

Arch will serve as Quinn Ewers’ backup in the Sugar Bowl against No. 2 Washington on Monday. He was bumped up the depth chart after quarterback Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal and committed to Duke earlier this month.

Winner advances to the National Championship in Houston on Jan. 8.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.