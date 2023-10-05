Brock Purdy Is Still Living With A Roommate Thanks To San Francisco Being So Expensive

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is earning $870,000 this season, plus any other off-field endorsements, which is much more than the vast majority of 23-year-olds around the world. While NFL quarterbacks have little in common with regular everyday Joes, Purdy is an outlier given the fact that he still lives with a roommate.

The former Iowa State quarterback lives with one of the 49ers’ offensive linemen and explained on ‘Today’ that the two still split rent.

“So I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here,” Purdy said. “He and I are still splitting rent and I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it’s pretty simple.”

Purdy could absolutely afford his own place in the Bay Area, but the fact that he chooses to save money by having a roommate and driving a Toyota proves he’s a pretty frugal guy.

The fact that a starting quarterback in the NFL, even one making the ‘small’ amount of $870,000 a year, is living with a roommate also shows just how expensive it is to live in San Francisco.

While the California cities of San Diego, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara outrank San Francisco in terms of the most expensive places to live, San Fransico still ranks sixth in the United States.

Purdy shouldn’t have a roommate for too much longer, or at least he’ll soon have a different one seeing as how he got engaged earlier this summer. His $870,000 salary jumps up to $985,000 next season before finally moving to $1.1 million in 2025.

Purdy is 11-1 as a starter since taking over for the 49ers last season, and if his play continues to trend in the direction it has been, a ginormous payday will be in his future.