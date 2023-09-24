More Details Revealed on Bears DC Alan Williams’ Resignation; Criminal Activity Not Suspected

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears have been mum on defensive coordinator Alan Williams‘ resignation since Wednesday.

On Sunday, new details from ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Williams’ resignation isn’t connected to “criminal activity.” However, the report did claim that the former DC resigned due to “inappropriate behavior,” contrary to Williams’ statement announcing he departed due to health concerns.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Defensive coordinator Alan Williams of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Schefter reported that Bears human resources were involved in a process looking into Williams’ activity. Rumors around the resignation on Wednesday claimed that the FBI raided the Chicago Bears’ HQ at Halas Hall and Williams’ home. Williams’ attorney and additional reporting refuted those rumors.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stepped in as interim defensive coordinator since Williams first left the team before Week 2’s game. Eberflus commanded the defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is handling the defense against Kansas City in Week 3.

Eberflus and Williams have worked together since their time in Indianapolis, where Eberflus worked as defensive coordinator. Williams worked under Eberflus as defensive backs coach.

When asked by the Chicago media on Wednesday, the Bears head coach avoided all details concerning Williams’ absence. “I don’t have any update right now,” Eberflus responded.