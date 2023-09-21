Chicago Bears DC Abruptly Resigns After Mysterious Absence

Videos by OutKick
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday following a week-long absence from the team.
Williams announced his resignation with a statement citing health concerns.
Bears DC Alan Williams Quits Position
As relayed by ESPN, Williams’ resignation read: “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.”
“The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.”
He added, “I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”
A flurry of conflicting reports on Williams’ situation clouded the resignation news. Williams did not travel with the team for Chicago’s Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His departure from the team without details on the situation sparked immediate concern about Williams’ future.
The second-year coordinator maintained a long relationship with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Eberflus commanded the defense in Williams’ absence; he will do so again this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Alan Williams Joined Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles In 2022
Eberflus avoided all details on Williams when asked about the DC’s absence, on Wednesday. “I don’t have any update right now,” Eberflus responded.
Williams’ attorney released a statement hours after the resignation, dispelling rumors that an FBI barged into Halas Hall on Wednesday regarding a potential investigation on Williams.
ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that rumors of the FBI raiding the Bears’ HQ were fake.
Williams entered his second season as Bears defensive coordinator. He previously worked with Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis as the safeties and defensive backs coach.
Eberflus brought Williams with him to Chicago in 2022 to join general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild of the organization.
