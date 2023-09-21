Chicago Bears DC Abruptly Resigns After Mysterious Absence

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday following a week-long absence from the team.

Williams announced his resignation with a statement citing health concerns.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Defensive coordinator Alan Williams of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bears DC Alan Williams Quits Position

As relayed by ESPN, Williams’ resignation read: “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.”

“The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.”

He added, “I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

A flurry of conflicting reports on Williams’ situation clouded the resignation news. Williams did not travel with the team for Chicago’s Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His departure from the team without details on the situation sparked immediate concern about Williams’ future.

The second-year coordinator maintained a long relationship with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus commanded the defense in Williams’ absence; he will do so again this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Alan Williams Joined Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles In 2022

Eberflus avoided all details on Williams when asked about the DC’s absence, on Wednesday. “I don’t have any update right now,” Eberflus responded.

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus is asked about Alan Williams, the team's defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/414m53cpjX — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) September 20, 2023

Williams’ attorney released a statement hours after the resignation, dispelling rumors that an FBI barged into Halas Hall on Wednesday regarding a potential investigation on Williams.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that rumors of the FBI raiding the Bears’ HQ were fake.

Williams entered his second season as Bears defensive coordinator. He previously worked with Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis as the safeties and defensive backs coach.

Eberflus brought Williams with him to Chicago in 2022 to join general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild of the organization.