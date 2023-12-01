Montana State Star Quarterback Dating Cheerleader From Hated Rival Montana | PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott is regularly going behind enemy lines thanks to his girlfriend Andi Newbrough.

I stumbled upon Mellott's (known as Touchdown Tommy in the Montana community) girlfriend, and was a bit surprised to learn she's a cheerleader/dancer for the Grizzlies.

I stumbled upon Mellott’s (known as Touchdown Tommy in the Montana community) girlfriend, and was a bit surprised to learn she’s a cheerleader/dancer for the Grizzlies.

Now, for those of you who might not know, the Montana/Montana State rivalry is like North Korea vs. South Korea but with better food, cooler cowboy apparel, way more guns and way better alcohol choices.

How do I know? I spent my freshman year attending Montana State in Bozeman (stories for another time or reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com), and I worked in the athletic department. The hatred between the two sides is hard to put into words. They’re the only two D1 programs in the entire state, and due to that fact, both have very well-funded FCS football programs that are national powers.

The Bobcats and Grizzlies are both ranked in the top five and will likely make deep FCS playoff runs.

Montana and Montana State do not like each other. It’s a bitter rivalry. (Photo by Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana/Getty Images)

People who support the Griz aren’t ever stupid enough to show those colors in Bozeman, and people who support the Cats – the correct choice – don’t do it in Missoula. It’s England vs. freedom loving Americans in 1776.

That’s why I was a bit stunned to learn Touchdown Tommy isn’t just dating a cheer member for the Grizzlies, but has been for years. All the credit in the world to him. As we noted in a piece this morning, this is a pro-relationship publication, but a member of the Grizzlies cheer team?

This is like a CIA officer dating a KGB official. Is it illegal? Of course not, but some people are going to have some questions. To quote Theo Von, “I’m not judging you, but I’m just saying everyone else is gonna.”

Imagine being arguably the most famous college athlete in the state of Montana, the face of MSU football and rolling into a house party in Missoula surrounded by Griz fans.

Tommy Mellott would need a security detail the size of Biden’s to get in and out without any issues.

Having said all that, they seem happy as hell together, and who knows, perhaps she’s pumping out information from the Griz to the good people in Bozeman. That reminds me, I really need to take a trip out to Bozeman. It’s 100% worth visiting if you’ve never been, especially for a football game.

You might even catch Tommy Mellott ripping off touchdown runs or his girlfriend on the sidelines during the Brawl of the Wild.