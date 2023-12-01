How Much Money Must A Person Make Before You’ll Date/Marry Them? | OutKick Debate

Videos by OutKick

How much money must a person earn before they can be considered as a potential partner?

I found myself checking in on OutKick’s latest content – as you all do multiple times a day – and I stumbled across this video with Charly Arnolt interviewing women about how much a man must earn to be considered a potential partner.

The first woman said $1 million. Yes, $1 million annually! Presented without comment. Just click play.

How much money does a man need to make to date him? @CharlyOnTV hits the streets of NYC to find out pic.twitter.com/WnYsZ66DCP — OutKick (@Outkick) November 30, 2023

I found that answer to be insane. Absolutely wild. A million dollars a year? That’s NFL backup QB money, and that’s the floor? I apparently am very disconnected from how people view relationships these days.

So, I did what I often do when I don’t know something. I reach out to the OutKick family, and you can always reach me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I had a simple question:

How much cash does someone need to be pulling down to be a viable option?

How much money would someone need to earn before you would date/marry them?



Best answers will be in a roundup article. This should be fun! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2023

OutKick readers debate earnings for a potential romantic partner.

Turns out most OutKick readers actually don’t care one bit about how much money their partner makes.

I married a teacher. Not much in terms of money. — Brad Ford (@Digetydog) November 30, 2023

Got married when I was an intern making minimum wage. And she's a teacher. Soooo neither one of us cared apparently. — Okie (@cowboyjowi) November 30, 2023

Marry young and build together — Dan Brandts (@girldadcincy) November 30, 2023

As the long term breadwinner, how much money my girlfriend/wife makes is irrelevant. — Christopher Logan (@1984Topher) November 30, 2023

I married a teacher…married for love. — Trey Trip (@Hatrip44) November 30, 2023

Of course, there were a variety of other answers. Popular D.C. reporter Mary Margaret Olohan (MMO in the deep inner circles of the swamp) suggested “high value women don’t make money” because “they just look pretty all the time.”

High value women don't make money they just look pretty all the time — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 30, 2023

One suggested a woman should simply make enough to take care of herself.

Enough to support themselves. I want a woman, not a child. — 🍊Dr Verè Sexay🍊 (@DrSexy420) November 30, 2023

This guy doesn’t want to marry anyone who is deep in debt. I don’t blame him one bit. Makes sense.

It wasn’t about how much she made it was thy she was out of debt. Didn’t propose until she was. That was he deal. I wasn’t marring into debt. — R G (@redneckscuba2) November 30, 2023

This loyal OutKick reader believes things simply need to be equal.

About the same. If you make 30 mill, they should too. If you make 30 k… same — Steve (@cincysteve72) November 30, 2023

It’s not how much you earn, but how you spend it that’s important for this reader. As my dad likes to say, it’s not what you make that matters. It’s what you spend.

It wouldn’t be about how much they make but how they managed what they make. — Fred’s Sister In Law (@herold_fre27257) November 30, 2023

How much money is enough money?

This might shock the haters and critics, but I have dated a woman for two over the years. I understand that’s shocking to some of you. Your jaws are probably on the floor right now. Go ahead and pick them up so we can continue.

Yes, I know a thing or two about the gentler sex. I wouldn’t say I know much, but perhaps a thing or two.

Photo proof that I’ve dated a woman before. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Here’s another picture for proof in case there’s still any doubt. Hand up. Terrible hair. This was an early morning breakfast after a late night out in Nashville. Happens to the best of us.

How much money do you need to earn before you can be a viable dating partner? (Credit: David Hookstead)

Having said that, I think this debate/argument/discussion isn’t actually all that complicated. It seems like most of the OutKick audience has it correct.

If money is your top priority, then you’re fixing to be in a world of hurt because that’s something that can be taken away. A person can lose their job, make poor financial decisions, get sick or never reach their full earnings potential. If you marry/date based on that alone, then you’re setting yourself up for failure, in my humble opinion.

Of course, you can’t marry or date someone who is terrible with money or doesn’t respect it. I’ve experienced the spectrum. I’ve dated some women who are great with money and save well (current status) and I’ve been with some women who simply didn’t. The latter, while not guaranteed to be a disaster, has potential to be a problem. Not making a ton of money and buying Starbucks every day and eating out constantly isn’t smart, and frankly, it’s stupid. Some of this is due to just a lack of being taught how to handle money from their parents or just not being financially savvy. That’s fixable. Blowing money to blow money is not.

If you make $30,000 and are super smart and thrifty, then you’re probably going to be better off than someone who earns 50% more and pisses it away. Food for thought.

How much money does a person need to earn to be attractive as a partner? (Credit: Getty Images)

Above all else, date someone you think is a good person, would be a good parent if you want kids and is the kind of person you’d want in a foxhole with you when bullets start flying. Everything else can more or less be taught, including money. So, save your nonsense about needing $1 million annually. That’s comically stupid, but it’s also smart to be smart about who you’re with. Am I correct? Am I wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.