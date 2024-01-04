Molly Qerim Appears To Mouth ‘What The F**k’ As Stephen A. Smith Calls Her A ‘Supermodel’ On ESPN

Stephen A. Smith loves to spout crazy things on TV. That’s the main reason he’s the star of “First Take” on ESPN. On Wednesday, Smith made a bizarre argument about moving the Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium that involved co-host Molly Qerim.

Smith believes that the Rose Bowl is antiquated and needs to evolve. The best way for it to do that is to switch venues to SoFI Stadium. That’s not a surprising take from someone who doesn’t care much about college football.

The history and pageantry mean nothing to Smith, who prefers the sterile environment that SoFi Stadium provides.

The crux of his argument is that “things change.”

Then, he starts making some strange commentary about Qerim.

Stephen A. Smith made some strange comments about ESPN “First Take” co-host Molly Qerim and she apparently didn’t appreciate them. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“Look at Molly,” Smith starts, already putting himself in an awkward spot. “Once upon a time, she was just a host. Oh, now … she’s a supermodel in people’s eyes for crying out loud.

“We see all of these daggone photos of her everywhere and all of this other stuff.”

ESPN cameras cut to a shot of everyone on the panel. Chris “Mad Dog Russo” has a quick look of disbelief before quickly looking down at the papers in front of him.

The best reaction, though, comes from Qerim herself. She appears to mouth the words, “what the f**k” as Smith continues his strange rant.

WATCH:

It’s been an incredibly strange week on “First Take” for Molly Qerim. On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky sniffed her shoe.

Seriously, that’s a thing that happened on ESPN.

OK, then.

That’s enough ESPN for me this week.

