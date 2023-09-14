Stephen A. Smith Made Several Bad Gaffes Talking About Alabama QB Jalen Milroe On ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is not a football expert. It’s no secret that he’s an NBA guy and he talks about football on First Take because he has to. He’s made some terrible errors talking about the NFL in the past, but he’s gotten a little better in that department.

But when it comes to college football, Smith just doesn’t have the knowledge to keep up. That was on display Monday when Smith brutally made multiple mistakes trying to talk about Alabama’s loss to Texas, specifically about quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Smith prefers to talk about the NBA. After starting his own independent podcast, he appears to prefer to talk about politics. But as the lead host on ESPN’s most popular studio show, First Take, Smith must discuss the NFL. It’s the most popular sports league in the country by a mile.

Just behind the NFL is college football. ESPN holds the rights to the College Football Playoff and it’s one of the network’s biggest moneymakers. Thus, ESPN needs First Take to intelligently discuss college football.

Stephen A. Smith displayed a complete lack of CFB knowledge on ESPN’s First Take, making major gaffes surrounding Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Stephen A. Smith clearly isn’t that interested in the topic.

On Monday, Smith referred to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as “Milroy.” Possibly a slip of the tongue? Nope, Smith did it twice in less than 30 seconds.

Then, to make the point that Milroe isn’t a great quarterback, Smith recited his stat line from Saturday’s loss to Texas. One problem: he gave the stat line for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. That line was extremely impressive.

Viewers can tell as Smith starts reading the numbers that even Smith realizes he’s making a massive mistake.

Stephen A. Smith got Jalen Milroe's name wrong and then recited Quinn Ewers' statline in claiming Milroe is "not that guy."



Odds Stephen A. actually watched the Texas-Alabama game?



(H/T @JensenCherian for the find from Monday's First Take) pic.twitter.com/Pm9npQo81S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2023

Woof. That’s absolutely brutal commentary. As the Awful Announcing tweet points out, it’s unlikely that Smith watched any of that game. A game, by the way, that was a MASSIVE draw for ESPN.

So, Stephen A. Smith — the network’s biggest star — can’t be bothered to watch one of the most important events on the ESPN calendar for the month of September.

His switch to political commentary or late-night talk show hosting can’t come soon enough for football fans.