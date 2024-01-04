Stephen A. Smith Unleashes All-Time Stupid Rose Bowl Take

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith thinks the Rose Bowl…..shouldn’t be played at the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl is known as “The Granddaddy of Them All” in the college football world because it’s the oldest bowl game in the sport and is played at a great historic venue.

Everything about the game brings serious nostalgic vibes with it. There’s just a special feeling everyone gets seeing the stadium at kickoff, especially when a stealth bomber flies over. It’s truly the best of America.

Well, buckle up because Stephen A. Smith has a truly unhinged take about the legendary bowl game. He thinks he should be played somewhere other than Pasadena.

Stephen A. Smith floats possibly changing the location of the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith suggests venue change for the Rose Bowl.

“I really really appreciate the history of the Rose Bowl and Pasadena, but that damn traffic is a nightmare. By the way we modify and grow all the time, how about having the Rose Bowl at SoFi? How about that,” Smith suggested on the Wednesday episode of “First Take,” according to SI.com.

The popular ESPN pundit went all in on complaining on the atrocious traffic while hyping up the home of the Rams as a better option than one of the most historic venues in America. He also suggested he’d like to take a helicopter to the game. While I can support that, changing the venue is a non-starter.

Check out his full comments below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Traffic to the Rose Bowl was so bad, Stephen A either wants the game moved to SoFi or for him to be allowed to arrive at the game via helicopter.



The First Take crew wasn't feeling either option. pic.twitter.com/TWOnVLlqfw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 3, 2024

What is Smith talking about?

Fans will revolt if the location of the Rose Bowl is changed and for good reason. You can’t simply change the venue of a historic event because an ESPN star doesn’t like the traffic.

Hard pass. Absolutely not. No chance in hell. People would be marching in the streets if the game was played at SoFi.

I have nothing against SoFi Stadium. It’s a great venue that’s new and looks awesome on TV. I’m sure it’s even better in person.

However, it’s not the historic venue fans have come to know and love for the legendary bowl game. What if the basketball team from “Hoosiers” had a state of the art arena built for them instead of the tiny Hickory gym they dominated in? It wouldn’t have felt the same. Same idea here.

The venue is a huge part of the reason why people love the Rose Bowl. You simply can’t change that. Some things aren’t meant to be messed with. The venue of “The Granddaddy of Them All” is right at the top of the list.

Stephen A. Smith floats possibly changing Rose Bowl venue. The ESPN star suggested possibly playing the game at Sofi Stadium. Fans would absolutely revolt if it ever happened, and for good reason. It can’t be allowed. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

I have absolutely nothing against Stephen A. Smith, SoFi Stadium or anything else, but we’ve fought wars over less. College football fans will never tolerate the Rose Bowl moving to a new stadium, and we won’t apologize for it.