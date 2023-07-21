Models Hit Miami Runway Wearing Only Tape

Videos by OutKick

Things were getting awfully sticky for models in Miami earlier this month and it had nothing to do with the heat. Tape was the culprit.

Models representing The Black Tape Project took to the runway during Miami Swim Week over the second weekend of July wearing little more than well-placed adhesive.

Tape-bikinis were the idea of The Black Tape Project’s designer Joel Alvarez.

In addition to being made of, you know…tape – the bikinis stood out for another reason. That reason being, the tape left more breasts and buns out in the open than a family BBQ.

And, for the interior designers in the audience, not much research was required to conclude whether the carpet matches the drapes. I’ve used more tape on envelopes than these models used to piece together swimsuits.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The models bared almost-all while strutting their stuff at the Fontainebleau hotel which hosted the Miami Swim Week Event Powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: Megan Coppage walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Black Tape Project Had Models In Only Tape

Alvarez, the man behind the tape – and fortunately, not under it – has been referred to as “The King of Tape.” His Instagram handle matches the nickname, but he’s recently begun referring to himself as “Drakhan Blackhart.” Following The Black Tape’s eye-opening turn at Miami’s Swim Week, KingOfTape/Alvarez/Blackhart went third person-ish to describe the event.

“This is my house and there is only one true King. My name is Drakhan Blackhart, The king of tape. Father of dragons. Breaker of chains. Fire storm born and The disrupter of the fashion realm. I have armies of dragons that are ready to burn everything at my command. This is the Blacktapeproject,” the designer penned via Instagram.

The early-July tape extravaganza was a homecoming of sorts for Alvarez. He was born in Cuba and raised in Miami. He previously coordinated a tape-only walk down the runway for models at New York’s Fashion Week last fall.

Tape Ensures Models Are Prepared For Miami’s Sun, Water

If Alvarez and The Black Tape Project’s models planned to escape Miami’s blistering July temperatures during the designer’s homecoming, they were in luck. The tape used to design the swimsuits is waterproof and per TBTP’s website, uses non-toxic medical grade adhesive that doesn’t leave any residue on the skin behind.

That’s reassuring and, frankly, convenient for all the tape hoarders out there.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Alvarez and The Black Tape Project models are slated to appear at the New York and Los Angeles Fashion Weeks later this year. It’s nice to see the designer and models sticking together.

