Models Are Lining Up To Get The Newly-Single Tom Brady’s Attention

After a rough start to the season, things are starting to turn around for Tom Brady. The greatest quarterback of all-time started the season 3-5 as he went through a tough divorce from Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen.

Since Brady finalized his divorce the Buccaneers are 2-0. With a 5-5 record Tampa Bay is now in first place in the disaster of a division that is known as the NFC South.

Tom Brady speaks during a press conference at FC Bayern Campus in Munich, Germany. (Getty Images)

Now I know what you’re thinking, Brady still has that whole FTX thing going on and Gisele might have already moved on. That’s true, but the ladies are already lining up for the 45-year-old’s attention.

Women from all walks of life are interested in Brady. The New York Post caught up with a few of them. They spoke to a married Playboy cover model, a Brazilian model, a NESN college sports reporter and a science researcher.

OnlyFans model and friend to OutKick, Sara Blake, who appeared on the October cover of Playboy Norway, told The Post that she would have to get a hall pass from her husband to spend time with Brady.

I got my bunny ears 🐰 pic.twitter.com/Da3PZeRYkE — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) October 3, 2022

“I would have to essentially ask my husband for a hall pass,” she said. “I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon.’ You know, ‘You’re the greatest quarterback of all-time … and screw Gisele.’ That’s what I would probably say.”

Another woman going on record with The Post is Brazilian model and content creator Mayara Lopes. There wouldn’t be any hall pass request necessary for her.

You Can’t Hold Tom Brady Down For Long

Mayara described her approach this way, “I wouldn’t necessarily approach him directly, but I would make eye contact and try to get his attention. And you know, if I think he gave me attention, then maybe I’d make a move.”

NESN college sports reporter and podcaster Kendra Middleton is also a fan. She admires Brady’s looks and his work ethic, which was pointed out by all of the women.

The 26-year-old said, “Obviously, he’s very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome – I love it. Like, he’s so dedicated to his craft that he doesn’t even eat tomatoes, you know what I mean?”

The last of the women to officially go on record is science researcher Bobbi Stark. The 28-year-old is a big fan of Brady’s and while she admits her chances are slim, she would shoot her shot with him given the chance.

“Not that I have a shot or anything, but I think any single girl is like, ‘Oh yeah, Tom Brady is single and back on the market,'” she said.

On shooting her shot with Brady, she added, “Oh, one million percent, I would regret it if I didn’t.”

As if there was any doubt, Tom Brady’s going to be just fine. Gisele might not appreciate all of the work Brady continues to put in, but there are plenty of women that do.

The weak division the Bucs are in and plenty of off the field options are likely going to land him back in the playoffs.