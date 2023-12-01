Model Goes Viral Dropping Egg Whites In Her Bath For ‘The Best Bubble Bath’

Videos by OutKick

Say what you want about the egg whites in the bath. Whether it works or not isn’t really the point. I’m sure it does and I’m also sure you end up smelling like eggs when it’s all said and done.

Hell, the entire bathroom probably does. That’s not the point of this hack.

Model Hannah James isn’t sharing “the best bubble bath hack” on social media, she’s sharing one of the best hacks for grabbing herself a ton of viral attention.

The video shows her lighting a few candles, for setting the mood or possibly to help counteract the smell. Who knows for sure?

She then starts the bath water and gets to work on whipping up her miracle bubble bath formula. Hannah cracks an egg into a dish, squirts some honey, adds a healthy serving of shampoo, and mixes it all up.

It’s back to the tub with the running water. She dumps in her concoction and boom a ton of bubbles. The candles are going and we get a good look at the bubbles.

You know what’s missing? Hannah actually getting into the bubble bath.

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but if this video wasn’t designed strictly for attention, then it had to be to see how many of her followers would actually be dumb enough to try it.

There’s Something About This Hannah James Hack That Isn’t Adding Up

I don’t think she actually gets into the egg white bubble bath. Look, I could be wrong. Hannah might very well be soaking herself in egg – I couldn’t find any evidence that she does.

I put on my investigative journalist hat and took a quick look through some of the other available content of hers out there and I didn’t see Hannah in a bubble bath. Again, that doesn’t mean that she’s never done it, but even her own words hint at that.

She told NudePR.com, “I love making the bubble bath myself because the bubbles are superior and also it’s made with natural ingredients instead of harsh chemicals!”

There’s nothing about the feel, or the benefits on the skin, none of that pseudoscience you would expect with such a hack. Either way it’s a brilliant move.

There were probably a handful of people who tried it and there are many more people aware of her content, most of which has almost nothing to do with eggs or bubble bath, than there was before she quietly dropped the video on social media.

I’m not sure how @yogagirl710 flew under the radar during my brief dip into the yoga influencer world over the summer, but she did. She could have put her talents up against those that did land on the radar for sure.

I may or may not have a yoga instructor in the family. Does that mean I know the first thing about yoga? No it does not. But what it does mean is that I can pretend like I do better than most.

If you want to believe that Hannah’s taking a dip in eggs on a regular basis that’s not going to bother me any. I’m not falling for it.