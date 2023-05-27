Content Creator Pays Off Her Debt By Turning Her Circus Skills Into A Six Figure Monthly Income On OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Content creator Hannah James found herself buried in student loan debt with a degree that left her without much opportunity in the job market. So she decided to put her circus skills to good use on the internet.

James, a 26-year-old professional trapeze artist and former clown, paid off her debt after using her unique skills to develop a daily show on OnlyFans. These days she pulls in anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 a month.

Circus performer turned OnlyFans model (Image Credit: Hannah James/Instagram)

These daily shows that James puts on include professional lighting, smoke machines, some pole dancing, and even costume changes. It’s a full show with a meet-and-greet style event that follows.

“Every day I have a countdown, and then a red curtain opens on-screen to reveal my show,” James told NudePR.com.

“My followers watch my streamed shows where I drop down into the splits and play with kinky toys, and then talk to me afterwards on OnlyFans just like a traditional stage door meet-and-greet at the theatre.”

Her content isn’t strictly a staged performance. She’ll venture into exploring some of her crazier ideas too. Some of those ideas involve items from the fridge.

“I have cracked 1,000 eggs over myself, I’ve slingshot 300 pumpkins from my balcony and completed a hot dog challenge that involved me sitting in a paddling pool as my assistant poured 1,000 hot dogs over my head,” she explained.

“I stank of wieners for days and still gag whenever I smell tinned hot dogs.”

Ruining hot dogs for yourself in the name of content has to be rough. But well worth it when you’re able to pull yourself out of debt.

Circus Performer Turned OnlyFans Model Is An Interesting Career Path

James, who was enrolled in circus school by her mother as a way to help channel her energy, helped use those skills and that energy to perform online. Before launching her OnlyFans account in 2019, she got her start on webcam sites in order to pay her bills.

She said of the start of her online career, “I found that the sexy knots I could tie myself into were a huge hit with my audience. I earned good money, I could earn over $1,000 in a show by bending and flexing online.”

Things took off almost immediately James when she took her show to OnlyFans in 2019. She’s made more $1 million. All of that money didn’t go to paying off her debt. She’s also invested it in property, cryptocurrency and sports cars.

“I have been able to pay my debt off with ease once focusing full-time on live streaming. I knew from an early age that a conventional nine to five wasn’t for me, and I used my circus-style shows and stage performances to stand out.”

Take that people who think the internet is a giant cesspool bound to destroy humanity. Where else could a circus performer without a circus turn their skills into a five to six figure monthly income?

The internet is where dreamers turn those dreams into reality.