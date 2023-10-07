Model Gabrielle Epstein Holds Her Own Wet T-Shirt Contest In Latest Attempt To Break The Internet

Videos by OutKick

Gabrielle Epstein is no stranger to testing the limits of the internet. It’s part of how she’s built her brand. The 29-year-old Australian model and influencer fires up social media on a regular basis with the intent to do some real damage.

We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of likes and millions of views on her content type of damage. Those are numbers she puts up on a regular basis.

Epstein’s obviously a force to be reckoned with in the influencing game and not coming off the bench in garbage time. Multiple appearances over the years on Screencaps proves that point. You’re not pulling that off unless you’re making a ton of noise on social media.

If there’s a trend that needs a boost you can can’t on her to deliver. Epstein grabbed ahold of the viral “Circumboob” bikini trend earlier this year and sent it straight to the moon.

Setting up shop in Los Angeles allows her to keep the bikini on even when summer goes on its annual retreat. That’s a bonus for anyone who has collected millions of followers as she has and spends as much time in a bikini as she does.

Epstein took full advantage of that on Friday. She grabbed a t-shirt, put on a thong, and hit the water for a one woman wet t-shirt contest.

Gabrielle Epstein Brings The Heat On A Daily Basis

Are influencers about to take her solo wet t-shirt contest and turn it into the next social media trend? It’s certainly a possibility with her ability as a trendsetter.

It’s also a good idea given her track record as a high level influencer. The game is all about numbers and she puts up numbers like Michael Jordan in his prime.

Whether others jump on and make it a trend or not, Epstein isn’t going to be pumping the brakes on the content anytime soon. She’s got too much influencing left to do.

In between the magazine covers, and hopping on or creating new trends, she’s firing off behind the scenes content along with her frequent stops near bodies of water.

With that kind of work ethic and output she’s going to find herself in the Instagram Hall of Fame one day. Until then there’s plenty more to look forward to.