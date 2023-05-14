Brittney Palmer Is Crushing Cabo, Gabrielle Epstein Shares Her Maxim Australia Outtakes & The XFL Has A Champion

Videos by OutKick

Happy Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. Hopefully your children and/or husband didn’t do what I did this year. I waited too long to order my wife’s gift – from the kids of course – so it’s not arriving until Wednesday.

Now to be fair to me I don’t think there was any chance that I should have known that this particular gift has to be shipped ground. In the day of next day delivery this wasn’t something I was expecting to find out during the ordering process.

Not to mention the fact that the gift is for my wife. She’s a mother, but she’s not mine. When do the kids start handling this one?

The gift for my mother was in hand prior to today. Unfortunately, when I saw her yesterday I forgot said gift and left it at home. It’s unclear if I’ll be seeing her today, but it’s the thought that counts.

I wasn’t late on purpose. Also, I’m not an animal. I did fire off the Happy Mother’s Day text this morning like the great son that I am.

Again, hopefully everyone was better prepared for Mother’s Day than I was this year. I’m not sure how it snuck up on me, but it did.

The XFL has crowned a champion

Bob Stoops and the Arlington Renegades took down the DC Defenders on Saturday to win the XFL Championship. Get the parade route mapped out in Arlington because the hometown team did the impossible.

The Renegades were just 4-6 during the regular season, but in a league of just eight teams that was good enough to secure a playoff spot. They defeated the 7-3 Houston Roughnecks in the divisional round then had to take on the best team in the league.

“a 4-6 team shouldn’t be here”



LOOK WHO GOT THE LAST LAUGH 😤 pic.twitter.com/WzBmATRizI — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) May 14, 2023

The Arlington Renegades led by HC Bob Stoops have defeated the D.C. Defenders 35-26 and are XFL Champions.



QB Luis Perez, who was acquired in a midseason trade, led the way: 26/36, 288 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs.



Perez was named MVP. pic.twitter.com/iR44Pnwi7R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 14, 2023

The Defenders were 9-1 in the regular season. Everything was lining up for them to cap off a dominate year with an XFL title. That did not happen. Is it an all-time choke job by the team from DC? Some are saying that.

The Renegades took it to the Defenders all night and walked away with a 35-26 victory and a Pedialyte shower for Bob Stoops.

That's a wrap on the XFL for 2023.

Hell of a year @TheRock !!!👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/J1w8zghRjf — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 14, 2023

And to think that people were calling the XFL a joke. Who doesn’t like an underdog story? Every league should crown a champion that’s under .500 during the regular season.

Someone stole a plumber’s toilet go-kart

This one is going to tug at your heartstrings a little bit. It’s the story of a plumber’s stolen toilet go-kart. Plumber J.D. Stollwerck, of Mukilteo, Washington, had the go-kart he used as a parade float parked out in front of his business until a couple of weeks ago.

That’s when a man dressed in camouflage showed up late at night and made off with the one of a kind piece estimated to be worth around $2,000.

“It’s a marketing thing, it’s kind of fun,” Stollwerck said. “My wife kept telling me we need to lock it up. I’m like, ‘Nobody’s going to steal it. Late at night this place is lit up like a Christmas tree.'”

A toilet go-kart used as a parade float was stolen over the weekend from Stollwerck Plumbing & Sewer, 806 5th St., on the main drag that cuts through town, @reporterbrown reports. https://t.co/CqzvpwiWAp — Everett Herald (@EverettHerald) May 10, 2023

Security footage shows the man wearing camouflage coveralls walk up to the go-kart, sit on the toilet, and attempt to get it to move. He leaves, but returns a few minutes later. This time he’s seen pushing the go-kart away from the business towards the street.

There was some shattered porcelain found across the street after the felony theft.

“He probably lifted it up to put it in his vehicle and it snapped and broke,” Stollwerck said. “It’s mounted, just like a regular toilet. There are just two bolts.”

I told you this one was going to tug on your heartstrings. The sad realization that you can’t park a toilet go-kart in front of your business without having it stolen is a hard reality to come to terms with.

Let’s hope they find this thief and the stolen go-kart is returned to its rightful owner.

There’s no way this isn’t staged

Look, I know this fake and staged. But I don’t care. I’m a sucker for these kinds of videos. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched it over the last few days.

The reason it’s so entertaining to me is that while this particular video isn’t real, this exact scenario has played out somewhere. Consider it a reenactment of real events.

One more time, Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate. Let’s get this Sunday off on the right foot and push tomorrow’s return to work as far away as we possibly can.

Numbers from :

Bryce Harper’s 1st game back: 0 for 4, 3 strikeouts.



Since then:



He’s gone to the plate 37 times.

He’s reached base 18 times.

He’s hitting .406.

He had Tommy John surgery 5 months and 20 days ago.

This should not be possible. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 14, 2023

Only people of a certain ago know why these two are related… pic.twitter.com/ejhwJxGifF — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) May 12, 2023

Explaining Constitutional Amendments pic.twitter.com/oYkMPBe9Zi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023

Seeing your favorite team win and then getting splashed by Mr. Splash has to be an unforgettable feeling pic.twitter.com/mhYS4Eg8rF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 14, 2023

I'm going to tell my grandchildren this was The View: pic.twitter.com/wi0OenxUBA — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) May 11, 2023

Has to be fake lol pic.twitter.com/5QSxdSxS5C — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 13, 2023

Get a load of these assholes … pic.twitter.com/cdZYyX0xEQ — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 13, 2023

pic.twitter.com/fsMYXVd6zn — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 14, 2023

Cow assaults a random man… pic.twitter.com/QImz5HW3xf — Human Nature (@Human101Nature) May 11, 2023

Thank you so much to everyone who wished me a happy birthday! @realKILLERkross @ShotziWWE @Jesus_S_Alfaro and I think we just saw a UFO in St. Augustine 😂🛸



If anyone knows what this is please tell us! pic.twitter.com/gTNsFbA1pe — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) May 14, 2023