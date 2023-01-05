Model Emily Ratajkowski Has Bad News For Football Fans: ‘F**k the NFL’

Model and Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski sounds upset at the NFL.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old fired off a stern message against the League with absolutely zero context for the saltiness.

“Sorry but…f**k the NFL,” Ratajkowski tweeted, receiving a mixture of messages from lusting fans and football defenders.

Sorry but…fuck the NFL — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 4, 2023

While the jab at the NFL appeared completely unprecedented, one can surely gather that Emily’s upset at the sport after all of the heartbreak that ensued from Monday Night Football’s incident involving Damar Hamlin.

Part of the dialogue that has sprung from Hamlin’s injury has been whether the sport is safe enough to play, with the “my child will never play football” critiques being voiced since the jarring incident.

Either that or her team’s been eliminated from postseason contention, and she’s no longer interested in the sport.

We’ve all been there, Emily.

It’s a sport that’s often seen as both a gift and a curse, with Emily likely siding in the latter cap as she curses the NFL’s name on her timeline.

After a week full of heartbreak, Emily’s only making us shed an extra tear with her message.

At least she’s not dating Pete anymore.

What are your guesses about Emily’s cryptic message?