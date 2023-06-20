MMA Fighter Cris Lencioni, 28, Suffers Unusual Cardiac Arrest, Fighting For Life In ICU

Videos by OutKick

An MMA fighter climbing the ranks is now fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Cris Lencioni, the 28-year-old featherweight fighter for Bellator, suffered a cardiac arrest while training on June 8 and is now in the ICU. He’s listed as being in serious condition.

Cris Lencioni Suffers Shocking Medical Emergency

Lencioni (11-3) is recognized as an ascending talent, amid a four-fight win streak, and has drawn considerable attention from the MMA community.

His family relayed news of his severe medical condition, calling the situation “uncharted territory” for the Portland-born fighter.

Lencioni becomes the latest pro athlete to suffer an abrupt health scare, considered unorthodox for his age range.

Cris Lencioni makes weight ahead of Bellator 289. (Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Lencioni as he struggles in the intensive care unit.

Lencioni’s Family Asking For Help

The GoFundMe’s description reads:

On June 8th, Cris suffered a cardiac arrest. As you can imagine, this was completely unexpected, considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition. Cris is currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet. We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris. Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle. Cris has made a significant impact on those in his life and community. He is quite a character, quick to tease and make jokes, has the most infectious laugh, and is always so full of light and life. Cris is a natural entertainer; his MMA persona makes him so fun to watch. GoFundMe

Cris Lencioni (152.4*) at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bellator released a statement on the fighter’s medical emergency.

“We are aware of Cris Lencioni’s current medical condition and are monitoring the situation closely,” the statement read. “We ask you to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Cris and his family as he navigates his recovery process.”

Lencioni’s next scheduled fight is in August at Bellator 298, taking on James Gallagher.

Lencioni shares a two-year-old boy with his wife, Marca.