MLB Umpire Call-Up Brutally Blows Three Calls In First Three Innings During Phillies-Nationals Game

Sometimes, a player gets called up to the big leagues too soon. He’s just not ready for the big-time spotlight. That can happen to umpires, too. MLB needed a fourth umpire for the first game of the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals doubleheader on Tuesday.

So, Lew Williams came up from Triple-A to man first base. And, he played — err, officiated — incredibly poorly.

In the second inning, Williams incorrectly ruled Washington Nationals batter/runner Ildemaro Vargas out at first base. Replays clearly showed that Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper took his foot off the base before receiving a throw from pitcher Zach Wheeler.

The Nationals challenged and umpires reversed Williams’ call.

Here's the first blown call from Lew Williams during the Nationals-Phillies game. pic.twitter.com/axK4R5ae1d — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) August 8, 2023

During the bottom of the third inning, Williams missed two calls in a row. Phillies hitter Nick Castellanos grounded a ball to third base. Vargas made a nice play, but Castellanos beat the throw by quite a bit.

MLB umpire Lew Williams, a Triple-A call-up, blew three calls at first base (including two involving Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos) during the Phillies-Nationals game, getting them all overturned. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Still, Williams called Castellanos out at first base. Video shows Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith immediately laughing. He knew that Castellanos was absolutely safe.

The Phillies challenged the play and easily won.

Absolutely brutal sequence from umpire Lew Williams:



Part 1: While Ildemaro Vargas makes a great play on a Nick Castellanos grounder, Castellanos easily beat the throw



Williams called him out. It was overturned. pic.twitter.com/AJn3tCX3ep — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 8, 2023

Without another pitch being thrown, Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams tried to pick off Castellanos from first base. Castellanos again beat the throw, again was called out, and again umpires had to reverse Williams’ blown call.

Part 2: Trevor Williams throws over to first base. Williams again rules Castellanos out. The Phillies again challenge.



Not quite as bad as the previous play. But this, too, was overturned.



Unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia fans were not happy with the umpire. pic.twitter.com/n4wE4VsbHp — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 8, 2023

Tough look. Although, missed calls don’t necessarily preclude MLB from employing umpires. Just ask Angel Hernandez.

Williams remained in the game but did not have another call overturned.

He returned for the second game of the doubleheader. Although, the crew moved him to third base.

We’ll see if he does any better at the other corner than he did at first base.

Stay tuned for updates.